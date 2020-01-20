Slotkin Participates In Local MLK Events

January 20, 2020

In honor of MLK Day, 8th District Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and her husband, retired Army veteran Dave Moore, stopped by a pair of local service organizations on Sunday.



First, they went to Gleaners Community Food Bank’s Shared Harvest Pantry location in Genoa Township (top pic) where the ARC of Livingston had set up an inclusive day of service, packing meal and hygiene kits, many of which will be given out at the Community Connect event next month. Also present for the event was Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township. (middle pic)



Then, Slotkin and Moore helped out with the dinner service at the Severe Weather Network shelter, also in Genoa Township, where volunteers and staff (bottom pic) helped them understand what homelessness really looks like in Livingston County, and their individualized efforts to end it.



Today, Slotkin is speaking at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan luncheon and then volunteering at the Greater Lansing Food Bank. (JK)