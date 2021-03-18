Slotkin: No Contradiction In Border Security & Humane Treatment

March 18, 2021

8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin is shaping up to be a key figure in the ability of House Democrats to push through a comprehensive overhaul of the nation’s immigration system.



A major reform of the system is one of President Biden’s stated top priorities with Democrats introducing the U.S. Citizenship Act last month as a path toward that goal. However, disagreements between liberal Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York Pramila Jayapal of Washington and members of the more moderate wing, including Abigail Spanberger of Virginia and Slotkin, have slowed up efforts at bringing the legislation to the floor.



One House Democrat quoted by The Hill said their sense was that, “details of the larger immigration bill are far from determined, especially within the ideological bounds of the Democratic Caucus,” explaining that, “What Pramila and Alex might want are very different from what Abigail and Elissa could live with.”



That difference was on display Wednesday when Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified for the first time before the House Homeland Security Committee, of which Slotkin is a member. Slotkin told Mayorkas that while she is fully on board with reforming the system, she is concerned the legislation as presently written won’t achieve that result. Mayorkas said he believes the bill is a fundamental reform to a system, “we all know is broken.”





