Slotkin's National Strategic Stockpile Act Passes House

September 23, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A new Act introduced by 8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin that would help ensure healthcare and frontline workers have the PPE they need has passed through the House.



Slotkin was joined by members of both major parties at the House triangle in Washington D.C. Tuesday to announce the House passing the Strengthening America’s Strategic National Stockpile Act. The Holly Democrat said back in spring her office began receiving calls and emails daily from essential workers, begging for help with PPE. In the past week, Slotkin said those calls have started again, as many are becoming worried about their ability to secure supplies and disinfectants through the fall and winter.



When they opened the National Strategic Stockpile up in the Spring, Slotkin said that not only were there a fraction of supplies they thought would find, but that much of what was there was expired or even moldy.



In an effort to better prepare the country for a second wave or the next pandemic, Slotkin, Republican Susan Brooks of Indiana, and a fully bi-partisan team of 20 representatives introduced the Act, which was endorsed by the equally bi-partisan Problem Solvers Caucus.



Slotkin said the legislation makes important fixes to ensure the National Strategic Stockpile is fully stocked, maintained, and ready for whenever states need it.

She said it requires constant upkeep to make sure the items aren’t expired, infuses transparency so we know how the supplies will be distributed, and helps create our own stockpiles in our own states. And importantly, Slotkin said, it helps reduce our dependence on foreign suppliers by incentivizing production of critical medical supplies in the US.



The legislation also would create a $500-million pilot program that will allow the Stockpile to partner directly with American manufacturers to replenish existing supplies, expand manufacturing capacity, and strengthen critical supply chains. Slotkin said it is their job to protect the healthcare workers who are protecting us from this once in a generation event.



She urged members of the Senate to pick up the legislation for a vote.