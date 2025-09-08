Slotkin Delivers Remarks At Council On Foreign Relations

September 8, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin recently shared her vision for the future of American national security and American foreign policy.



Slotkin delivered remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City Friday, saying her vision is one that is keyed to the priorities of the middle-class. That vision was shaped and informed by conducting national security town halls in Michigan.



The Holly Democrat identified major and emerging threats, and called for protecting critical American supply chains through a real industrial policy, creating a Sovereign Wealth Fund, and creating a Cyber National Guard to protect Americans. Slotkin also discussed the urgency of winning the AI Race against China with a Manhattan Project-style approach.



Slotkin stressed the importance of ensuring that the dollar remains the world’s currency – saying dollar dominance means lower interest rates for things like mortgages and car loans, more valuable 401Ks, cheaper imports, and lower inflation. She said “But right now, the dollar is being undermined—largely by our own actions. Trump’s efforts to bend the Fed to his will, his sloppy tariffs, and a self-generated trade war. Already, the dollar’s value has fallen more in the last seven months than it has in the last 50 years. Countries are looking for alternatives. This all plays directly into the hands of China, who want the world to run on their currency, not ours. So we need a comprehensive plan to maintain the dollar as the leading global currency.”



Slotkin stated a need to treat critical supply chains as national security assets. She said critical items like pharmaceuticals, chips, and autos should be made, at least in part, in the U.S. but “China has weaponized these supply chains, giving them a veto on our economy that we should not accept”. Slotkin added real industrial policy is needed that strengthens American industries and offers taxpayers a return on their investment.



Slotkin was interviewed by PBS NewsHour, CFR Member; Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent Nick Schifrin.



Among the topics, Slotkin was questioned about Trump’s foreign policy approach. She responded that her experience with him is “he usually has the wrong answer for the right question” – he’s picking up on something that’s very real in the country but then his answer on what to do she very frequently disagree with – maybe not always”.



Slotkin asserted the last election was a “a cost of living” election in that voters voted for whoever they thought would put more money in their pockets. She said Trump successfully won that campaign because he said he would lower costs and she “challenges anyone to tell her what part of their budget has gone down and not gone – in some cases – up precipitously”.



Slotkin brings a national security background to the table. She was recruited into the CIA and served three tours in Iraq alongside the military, before serving in the Pentagon and the White House under two presidents: one Republican, one Democrat.



Slotkin stated this is what that experience taught her - “A national security strategy worth its salt must do two things. First, protect U.S. citizens, the homeland, and our way of life. And second, advance American prosperity. That’s it.”



A link to the full video is provided.