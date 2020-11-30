Slotkin Named As Possible Contender For CIA Director

November 30, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin has been mentioned as possibly being under consideration to be CIA Director in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.



Slotkin, who just won a second term in Congress, a former CIA officer who worked for both the Bush and Obama administrations, was named in a report in The New York Times as one of several “leading possibilities” to become the next director of the nation’s leading intelligence agency.



When asked for comment on the report, Congresswoman Slotkin's spokeswoman, Hannah Lindow, said, “While Congresswoman Slotkin appreciates being named alongside such qualified candidates to lead the CIA, she is honored to serve the people of Michigan’s 8th District, and looks forward to doing so for a second term in Congress.”



Also named in the report as candidates were former acting CIA Director Mike Morell, who served in that capacity in the Obama administration, former Obama national security adviser Thomas Donilon, and Sue Gordon, who had served as Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence until last year.