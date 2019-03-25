Congresswoman Slotkin Responds To Mueller Report Summary

March 25, 2019

Livingston County’s representative in U.S. Congress has responded to the Mueller Report Summary. Democrat and 8th District U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has released a statement following United States Attorney General William Barr’s letter summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on whether or not President Donald Trump and his campaign staff had colluded with Russians to help sway the 2016 election. Barr’s summary indicated that the Mueller Report concludes that Trump did not conspire with the Russians or commit crime, but also that the Report did not fully exonerate him.



Slotkin, who was in the Central Intelligence Agency while Mueller was director of the FBI, said that she has a lot of respect for him and intends to read every page of his report. She continued, saying that “As we review the investigation’s findings, I believe both Congress and the American people should be able to read the report for themselves. Two weeks ago, Congress unanimously voted to make Mueller’s full report public, and that is what the Attorney General should do.”



This is consistent with Slotkin’s response when asked about Trump, impeachment, and the report at a town hall meeting she held last week at Oakland University. During the meeting, Slotkin said that she wants to read the report and be judicious- acting from fact and not emotion. (MK)