Slotkin Helps To Secure Funding For MSU Isotope Facility

June 24, 2019

8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has helped secure funding for a world-class research facility in Michigan.



Democrat Slotkin led a bipartisan letter requesting the House Appropriations Committee include $40-million in federal funding for the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams in the House of Representatives-passed Fiscal Year 2020 appropriations bill. That $40-million matches the funding level requested for the ongoing construction of the facility being built at Michigan State University.



Slotkin said in a release that upon completion, the facility “will lead the world in groundbreaking research that deepens our understanding of Earth and the cosmos, and train the next generation of world-class nuclear physics researchers right here in the 8th district.”



The facility has already received $590-million in funding to date and upon completion, is intended to be the world’s most powerful radioactive beam facility. It will employ hundreds of scientists and engineers, while also providing training for research students at MSU.



Senate appropriators are expected to take up their version of the bill later this summer, with final fiscal year 2020 appropriations negotiations occurring later this year. (MK)