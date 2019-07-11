Slotkin Meets With CBP Officers At Canadian Border

July 11, 2019

Livingston County’s congresswoman recently met with Customs and Border Patrol officers along Michigan’s border with Canada.



8th District Representative Elissa Slotkin toured ports of entry along the Michigan and Canadian border, as part of her oversight position with the Homeland Security Committee. Slotkin said she was “impressed with their professionalism and willingness to answer tough questions.” Slotkin has been pushing for more recognition for the work performed by the Border Patrol, and has also working to perform oversight of the Trump Administration’s policies at the border.



The Holly Democrat plans to take a bipartisan trip to the Southern border later this month. (JB)