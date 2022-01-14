Slotkin Letter Precedes Biden Plan For Free N95, KN95 Masks

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Eighth District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin called on the Biden Administration earlier this week to provide free, high-quality masks to all who want them. On Thursday, the President said he would do just that.



The Holly Democrat, in a joint letter Monday with Democratic Representative Tim Ryan, of Ohio, asked the President to ramp up its action against the omicron wave and get N95 and KN95 masks out to all Americans who request them. The representatives asked that the Biden Administration consider paying for the masks and distribution with previously allocated COVID-19 funds.



While speaking from the White House on Thursday, Biden said that his administration will make the most protective N95 masks available for no charge, with details set to be released next week.



Slotkin also asked that the masks sent out be American-made. She spearheaded the Strengthening Our Strategic National Stockpile Act early in the pandemic, advocating for more personal protective equipment being made in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control estimate that up to 60% of KN95 masks that come to the United States from China are counterfeit and fail to meet U.S. safety standards.



Slotkin said, in a release, that “Right now, as COVID cases surge and folks struggle to protect themselves, we have American-made masks sitting in warehouses with nowhere to go.” “It is time for the government to ensure all Americans have easy, regular access to high-quality, American-made masks.”