Slotkin, Labor Caucus Call for Review of US Steel Sale

January 5, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin among those calling for review of US Steel’s acquisition by a Japanese company last month.



Slotkin and other members of the Labor Caucus fired off a letter to the Biden administration citing concerns about how the sale to Nippon Steel – the world’s third largest steel producer – could harm US supply chains and national security.



In a statement, Slotkin pointed out supply chain disruptions during COVID, saying the sale of US Steel “seems like the opposite of all the lessons we learned the hard way.”



She also pointed out that US Steel “cut thousands of autoworkers out of the decision to be sold to a foreign company and offered no promises to keep good-paying manufacturing jobs in America.”