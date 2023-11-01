Slotkin Issues Statement on Oxford School Shooting Report

November 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) is reaching out to education leaders in Michigan after a report was released with details of a recent investigation into the 2021 Oxford High School shooting.



The 572-page report by Guidepost, a third-party investigative group, was released to the public on Monday, October 30. The report outlines the district's active shooter procedures and handling of threats, as well as the actions of staff members, law enforcement, and first responders.



Shooter Ethan Crumbley, now 17, faces life in prison for killing 4 students and injuring several others on November 30, 2021. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 8th and his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, head to trial on January 23rd.



Overall, the investigation determined that school administrators did not implement proper training measures prior to the incident. “Our investigation has revealed that had proper threat assessment guidelines been in place and District threat assessment policy followed, this tragedy was avoidable,” according to the report.





Slotkin issued the following statement detailing her thoughts and next steps for Michigan educators in preventing school violence:



“As I read through the report released tonight, my thoughts are with the families of Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling, as well as those injured, their families, and all of the students, faculty and staff of Oxford High School.



“I’m holding the entire Oxford community close today and in the coming days, as I know how difficult this report will be to digest. It can be hard for communities that have never experienced a tragedy like this to understand the pain that continues long after the violence.



“Even as we approach two years since the shooting, everyone touched by the tragedy still relives the events of that terrible day with each new development, and grapples with waves of emotion.



“As a legislator, my job is to read, understand, and act upon this report to hopefully prevent this sort of tragedy from ever happening again in our community – to learn the painful lessons of Oxford and apply them to each and every school in Michigan.



“We will never be able to prevent every terrible thing that can happen, but we can learn from the past to ensure history does not repeat itself.



“In the coming days and weeks, I’ll be reaching out to the K-12 leadership in Mid-Michigan and both state and federal legislators to take steps to prevent a tragedy like what occurred at Oxford from ever happening again.”







A link to the full investigative report is provided. NOTE*** The report outlines graphic details that may be sensitive to some readers.