Slotkin To Host Telephone Town Hall On Housing Thursday

July 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will host a town hall event on housing this Thursday.



U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin is “inviting Michiganders statewide to join a critical conversation and ask questions on housing affordability and the challenges facing families across Michigan".



That includes recently passed into law bipartisan housing package, the 21st Century Road to Housing Act.



Joining Senator Slotkin will be special guests from the local and state level in Michigan to answer questions from constituents and discuss “how federal, state, and local leaders can work together to address the state’s housing shortage, rising costs, and the need to build more affordable homes in communities across the state”.



Earlier this year, Senator Slotkin introduced the National Housing Emergency Act of 2026, legislation to declare a nation housing emergency, and direct federal resources toward building 4 million new homes, expanding housing supply, and lowering costs for working families.



The telephone town hall is set for 6:30pm Thursday, July 16th. It will be broadcast live via the provided links.