Disaster Assistance Deadline For Excessive Rain Coming Up

September 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The filing deadline is nearing for federal assistance for those affected by excessive rain that occurred in 2023.



Those who own or operate a small business, small agricultural cooperative, or a private non-profit in Michigan that was affected by the rains between July 13th and September 1st may be eligible for federal working capital loans.



Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced the reminder. The Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.



In Slotkin’s 7th Congressional District, residents in Shiawassee County and Genesee County are eligible. Elsewhere in the state, residents in the following counties are eligible: Bay, Gratiot, Huron, Lapeer, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola.



The filing deadline for loans is October 15th.



More information about eligibility and how to apply is available in the link.