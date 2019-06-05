Congresswoman Slotkin Joins Bi-Partisan Problem Solvers Caucus

June 5, 2019

A bi-partisan group of U.S. House lawmakers that work to advance practical legislation has welcomed Livingston County’s Representative.



8th District Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has announced this week that she has joined the Problem Solvers Caucus. The group’s membership is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, which they say helps provide an important vehicle for passing bi-partisan legislation through the House of Representatives. Democrat Slotkin said that she’s proud to be a part of the caucus and looks forward to collaborating with colleagues on both sides of the aisle on, "practical, pragmatic solutions that matter to people’s families and their pocketbooks." She pointed to their work done on the Never Forget the Heroes Act that extended the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund which restored full rights to victims as an example of how powerful cooperation can be.



Slotkin, who worked in national security for 14 years, said during that time she was never asked whether she was a Democrat or Republican, because the focus on the mission stood above that. She said she looks forward to working in this manner on other important bills that put people before politics or party. (MK/JK)