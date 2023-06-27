Committee Approves 34 Slotkin Provisions For Defense Budget

June 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Committee has approved various provisions from Livingston County’s Congresswoman for the 2024 Defense Budget related to PFAS cleanup, onshoring critical manufacturing, and protecting Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



The House Armed Services Committee recently approved 34 provisions submitted by 7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin as part of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill – which will fund the Department of Defense for the upcoming year – now heads to the full House for consideration.



Provisions championed by Slotkin and approved by the committee cover a range of topics that include:



PFAS-free Military Purchasing: prohibits the DoD from purchasing certain products that contain PFAS, including food packaging, rugs and carpets, cleaning supplies, among others, and was passed by roll call vote.



Chinese Autonomous Vehicles: Requires DoD to submit a report to Congress assessing the national security risks of Chinese autonomous vehicles operating in the U.S.



Bioindustrial Manufacturing: Allows the President to use the Defense Production Act to ensure sufficient supplies of pharmaceutical ingredients and decrease dependency on foreign countries.



Restrictions on U.S. officials training foreign militaries: Requires the DoD to provide a report to the committee on existing post-employment restrictions, as well as incidences of former DoD officials working for foreign countries that have expressed adversarial intent against the United States.



Cancer Testing for DoD firefighters: Requires DoD to provide cancer screenings to its firefighters during their annual physicals.



Air National Guard fighters: Pauses the retirement of fighters – including the A-10s at Selfridge Air Base in Michigan – until the Air Force presents its recapitalization plan.



Slotkin said “Moving this legislation forward with bipartisan support is a major step towards carrying out one of Congress’ most important responsibilities: funding our military and ensuring our national security. The NDAA is also a key opportunity for me to legislate – 34 of my provisions were approved by the committee, including measures to strengthen our pharmaceutical supply chains, wind down PFAS use by the military, understand the implications of Chinese autonomous vehicles in the U.S, and provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters. And as this legislation is considered by the House and Senate over the next couple months, I’ll be working closely with my colleagues to ensure they are included in the final bill.”