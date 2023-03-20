2023 Congressional Art Competition Open

High school artists across Livingston County have an opportunity to showcase their talents and artistic abilities.



Local Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin announced the opening of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. It serves as an opportunity for students to showcase their talent and gain recognition for their work. The contest is open to students in grades 9-12 who reside or attend school in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.



Slotkin’s office will be collecting submissions at participating high schools during the week April 17th, which will then be judged by a volunteer panel.



The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside works from across the country, and its artist will be invited to attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C. later in the summer. The second-place submission will be displayed in Slotkin’s D.C. office for one year, while the third-place submission will be displayed in her Lansing office for one year.



Slotkin stated that every year, students from across the district impress her with their work and skills, and she loves seeing their creativity and emotions shine through their work – adding she can’t wait to see what this year’s students create.



Details about the competition are available in the provided link.



Photo: Slotkin with Lansing Catholic High School student Ella Farlin, the winner of the 2022 Congressional High School Art Competition.