Slotkin Co-Sponsors Legislation To Pay Coast Guard During Shutdown

January 18, 2019

As the government shutdown continues towards its fifth week, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has co-sponsored legislation to make sure that members of one of the armed services get paid.



On Thursday, the Holly Democrat announced that she is cosponsoring H.R.421, a bi-partisan bill that would fund the U.S. Coast Guard as the government approaches a month of a partial shutdown. Right now, the U.S. Coast Guard is the only branch of the U.S. armed forces that is working without pay, as it is funded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The U.S. Coast Guard has an active presence in Michigan, with over a dozen stations across the state.



Slotkin called it “unacceptable” that the men and women of the Coast Guard are currently working without pay and she was proud to sign on to legislation which would make sure members of the Coast Guard get paid during the shutdown, just as the other branches of the military. Slotkin thanked them for their continued service in securing the nation’s ports, waterways, and border. The bill is now in front of the House Appropriations Committee for consideration. (JK)