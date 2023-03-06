Slotkin Kicks Off Listening Tour With Visits To Detroit & Flint

March 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





In her first week as a candidate for the U.S. Senate, Livingston County’s Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin kicked off a listening tour across Michigan with stops in Detroit on Thursday and Flint on Friday.



In Detroit, Slotkin visited a number of small businesses starting with Hygrade Deli, a staple in the city for decades that also bears the name of the meat company her great grandfather founded nearby.



Later in the day, she toured the new Union Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center and headed to Franklin Wright Settlements to see their child care programs in action and discuss the work being done there for kids throughout the community.



In Flint, Slotkin joined local labor leaders for a roundtable discussion on issues ranging from the high cost of prescription drugs to bringing critical supply chains back home and making Michigan a leader in 21st century manufacturing.



Slotkin will continue her listening tour today in Grand Rapids.