Slotkin Applauds Federal Investigation into Chinese EV Software

March 1, 2024

April O'neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Congresswoman & U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) shared a statement Thursday morning in response to the Biden Administration announcing an investigation into Chinese-made smart cars and whether the technology can gather information that would pose national security risks.



"This wide-ranging investigation into the security risks of Chinese-made connected vehicles is an important step for U.S. national security and for Michigan’s auto industry. Why? This will analyze Chinese-made cars and high-tech cameras, lasers, and sensors that could gather intel about our critical infrastructure, our military facilities, and our electric grid, among other sensitive information."



She added, “It also helps level the playing field for our own automakers. Ask our car companies about the web of rules and regulations they face when they operate in China. The regulations put them at a big disadvantage, while China’s cars have far fewer restrictions here in the United States."



Slotkin pushed for the Pentagon to report on the national security threats of Chinese autonomous vehicles in the United States, which was signed into law late last year in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.



"Making sure we understand the risks of Chinese-made software, cameras, light detection and ranging sensors and other high-tech equipment keeps America safer and helps ensure that America’s innovative automakers can compete eye-to-eye with China."



During the markup and debate of the NDAA, Slotkin included 27 provisions in the final draft signed by President Biden, requiring the Department of Defense to identify the national security risks of Chinese electric and autonomous vehicles operating in the United States.



More information on the recent legislation can be found in the provided link.