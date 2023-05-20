Slotkin Announces Winners of Congressional Art Competition

May 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The office of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) held a ceremony on Tuesday, May 16 in East Lansing to celebrate participants in the 2023 Congressional High School Art Competition and to announce this year’s winners.



This year, entries came from 63 students at 19 different high schools across the 7th district. The 7th district includes all of Ingham, Livingston, Clinton, and Shiawassee counties, and parts of Eaton, Oakland, and Genesee counties.



After evaluating the record number of entries, this year’s judges selected “Homestyle,” by Okemos High School student Emma Li, as the winning piece. The oil painting depicts Emma’s grandfather cooking in his kitchen, as seen through the doorway of the home. The judges and the Congresswoman were struck by the attention to detail and maturity of execution in this piece, remarking that it was reminiscent of classical works.



Li, a sophomore at Okemos High School (pictured) will attend a national reception this summer in Washington, D.C. along with all of the 2023 winning artists from across the country.



The judges also selected several honorable mention pieces. The second place piece, “The Lute,” by Hartland High School student Breanna Zaborowksi, will be showcased in the Congresswoman’s Washington, D.C. office, while the third place piece, “Friendship” by Brighton High School student Caitlyn McKenzie, will hang in her Lansing district office. The pieces selected as 4th and 5th place will hang in the visitors’ area of her district office. The 4th place piece is “Growth” by Janelle Ostrowski of Lansing Catholic High School, and the 5th place piece is “Time Out” by Seraphim Rose Prince from Everett High School in Lansing.



This year, the Congresswoman also awarded a special prize called the “Spirit of the 7th District,” and selected Lilliana Collins of Holt High School as the inaugural winner. Lilliana’s comic strip depicted the impact of the February 2023 mass shooting at Michigan State University, which her brother attends.



The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. To date, nearly 700,000 students have participated in the competition.