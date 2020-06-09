Slotkin Announces Winners of 8th District Art Competition

June 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County student was one of the top winners in an art competition spanning the 8th Congressional District.



Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin held the second official 8th Congressional District high school art competition this weekend, highlighting the district’s youth and their artistic talents. To keep the participants safe during the pandemic, Slotkin held the reception with artists and family members via Zoom, and unveiled a virtual exhibit where students’ work can be viewed.



"Art is something that is immensely important, particularly in expression and making ourselves heard,” Slotkin said during the reception to artists and families. “We all have different ways of communicating and art is a really profound way that people do so." The competition featured 38 drawings, paintings, and photographs from high schoolers throughout Oakland, Livingston, and Ingham counties. All of the submitted artwork can be viewed in a 3D virtual art exhibition.



The first place piece, “Fractured,” by Rochester High School student Abigail Shreck, will be hung on display for a year with the winners from other U.S. districts in the Cannon Tunnel in Washington, D.C., an access tunnel between the House office buildings and the Capitol. “Fish Anatomy,” by Fowlerville High School student Ava Yon, came in second place and will be displayed in Slotkin’s Washington, D.C. office. The third and fourth place winners, by Rachel Falkowski of Lake Orion High School and Claire Daniels of Williamston High School, will be on display in Slotkin’s Rochester Hills and Lansing offices respectively.



Slotkin also thanked the art educators for their dedication to the students’ success. "Creativity and artistic expression is such an important part of our lives and our community. I want to thank all of our creative artists, their teachers, parents and mentors and members of the art committee.” The Congressional Art Competition occurs annually in U.S. districts around the country and is sponsored by the Congressional Institute. More than 650,000 high schoolers have participated since the competition began in 1982. The next submissions will be accepted early in 2021 with winners announced in the spring.



Pictures



Top - “Fractured,” by Rochester High School student Abigail Shreck



Middle - Fish Anatomy,” by Fowlerville High School student Ava Yon



Bottom - "The Little Things," by Rachel Falkowski of Lake Orion High School