Slotkin To Speak At Afternoon Edition Of Good Morning Livingston

March 31, 2019

Business leaders from around the area are invited out to spend an upcoming afternoon with their representative in Congress. The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting 8th District U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin at Oak Pointe Country Club in Genoa Township. The event is taking place on Friday, April 12 from 3:30 to 5:30pm, and is being held in place of the Chamber’s regularly scheduled April 9th edition of its popular morning series, Good Morning Livingston. Chamber representatives say that business owners and leaders from all over the 8th District, which includes Livingston, Ingham, and north Oakland counties, will want to come out and get a first-hand perspective on what Slotkin is doing to advocate for them in Washington, DC.



Registration for this event is required. Howell Area Chamber of Commerce members can pre-register for $20, or get in for $25 at the door. Non-members and guests can secure a spot for $30. Registrations for this event are binding. More information on this event can be found at www.howell.org. Reservations can be made there, or by calling (517) 546-3920 (MK)