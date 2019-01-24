Slotkin Added To Bipartisan Congressional PFAS Task Force

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin has joined a newly formed U.S. House task force that will focus on health threats from toxic chemicals in ground and surface waters.



The Holly Democrat was among eleven lawmakers from Michigan to join the Congressional PFAS Task Force, which is co-chaired by Flint Democrat, Rep. Dan Kildee. Leaders say the bipartisan panel will work to educate members of Congress on dangers from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The chemicals are used in a wide variety of industrial processes and household products.



Slotkin said that the near-weekly discovery of new PFAS sites in Michigan is “more than random data points” and represents a growing trend that needs to be addressed. She added that we need to, “start thinking about environmental security the same way we think about homeland security -- because it’s about the health and safety of our kids, and our way of life here in Michigan.”



The lawmakers say they'll also develop legislation to address PFAS contamination and seek more federal funding for cleanups. Pending bills would speed up detection and cleanup efforts at sites around the nation. (JK)