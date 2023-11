Slippery Drive, Delays Along WB I-96

November 27, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The season's first wintry mix is causing some headaches on local roadways Monday.



MDOT reports a semi slid off the westbound lanes if I-96 near Fowlerville. No word of any injuries.



This was the second semi truck to crash along I-96 Monday.



Earlier in the morning, a rollover crash involving a tractor trailer crashed on the westbound side at M-52, delaying drivers for over an hour just south of Webberville.