Slim Chickens Coming To Scio Township

December 18, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new southern-inspired chicken chain is opening up near Dexter/Ann Arbor in the new year.



Slim Chickens is expected to open a new location at 5505 Arbor Chase Drive off Zeeb Road in Scio Township in early January. It will have a double drive-thru, as well as indoor seating and seasonal patio seating.



The Arkansas-based fast-casual chain specializes in chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken and waffles, and other items.



It will be the first free-standing, full-service location in Michigan.



It’s expected to create around 75 jobs. Hiring is underway.



