Slight Changes to Milford Memories Due to Park Renovation

August 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Street closures are underway for this weekend's Milford Memories Summer Festival, which features 350 art booths, kids activities, cornhole tournament, food and drinks.



Visitors can expect minor changes due to renovations at Central Park.



"Our food vendors that were normally located in Central Park are now located up on Commerce Street. The beer tent is still there in the park, it's just at the top of the park. So, you have to kind of walk around the corner and go looking for it," says Joell Beether, executive director of the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce.



"Our volleyball is a little off the beaten path back behind the amphitheater. Some things are in different spots."



Bleether says the Kids' Tent is open from 10a-6p, hosted by Play And Grow. Plus, there's a rock wall from Oakland County Parks and Recreation.



The 32nd edition of Milford Memories runs Friday through Sunday. Click below for more details.