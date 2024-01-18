Slick, Snowy Commute in WHMI Listening Area

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another white knuckle commute with wet blowing snow along I-96 and U.S. 23 early Thursday morning. Salt trucks were out at 3am, but MDOT's Diane Cross says they can only do so much.



"If it's snowy and icy, you drive for what's safe for you," she says. "Even if you know how to drive in bad weather, that guy next you, he does not know how to drive in bad weather. Keep both hands on the wheel, both eyes on the road and be prepared to drive defensively when driving."



"We're all doing our best to look at the big picture on how we can get the roadways clear and make it safe for everybody to drive."



MDOT urges eveyone to check the agency's MiDrive map before leaving the house. That's where they'll find up-to-date information on accidents, road conditions, drive times and even the current locations of salt trucks and plows.



