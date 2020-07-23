South Lyon Voters To Decide On Nearly $100-Million School Bond

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



South Lyon voters are being asked to decide the fate of a near $100-million school bond proposal that will fund hundreds of projects.



The $98.7 -million proposal was supposed to be on the May ballot, but due to COVID-19, was bumped to the August 4th primary. The proposal will address needs in 6 general categories: building additions to accommodate growth in student enrollment and maximize instructional space; student safety and school security; technology infrastructure and equipment upgrades; building updates and furniture replacement; site improvements; and improving athletics, arts, and academics. A release from South Lyon Community Schools reports that the bond will address over 400 projects within these categories, including higher priced projects like roof and parking lot replacements that are related to aging school facilities.



School Board President Carrie Henshaw said that some of the projects will address items that have exceeded their life-expectancy, while others will help the district continue to expand student safety and renovate the learning environment.



In an F.A.Q., district officials addressed whether the proposal would support COVID-19 related changes. They answered that many of the items in the bond proposal, like technology, technology infrastructure, and facility remodeling will help assure that the school district is better prepared to meet the educational needs of students as school re-opens. If approved, there will be no change to the tax rate as previous bonds are nearing their payoff date.



For more information, visit the district’s website, www.slcs.us.