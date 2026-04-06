Skunk Tests Positive For Rabies In Oakland County

April 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A skunk has tested positive for rabies in Oakland County.



The skunk reportedly bit an Oakland County resident, who was said to be receiving treatment.



The Oakland Press reports the resident was bit March 27th, and the animal was captured and tested. It tested positive for rabies March 31st.



The Health Department did not identify the resident or where the incident occurred.



Messages seeking more information were placed with the Oakland County Health Division.