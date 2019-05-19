Slotkin Addresses Packed Crowd at Dems' Winans Day Dinner

May 19, 2019

Eighth District Rep. Elissa Slotkin, the keynote speaker at the annual Winans Day dinner, told fellow Democrats that they can’t afford to be complacent after scoring several victories in the mid-term elections last November. Rather, she told a packed house at the 36th annual event, they need to redouble their efforts to ensure that more Democrats are elected to local, state and national office in 2020.

The event was held Friday evening at the Lakelands Golf and Country Club in Hamburg Township.



Slotkin, interviewed by WHMI prior to her talk, said she advises caution on the part of her House colleagues in regard to instituting possible impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump. Skitkin said with less than a year before the 2020 election, it would be best to wait for the full, unredacted Mueller report before taking any action that might be considered rash.



The 8th District Congresswoman told the crowd that Livingston County Democrats can pat themselves on the back for their work in the 2016 midterm elections. She said the district had the largest field campaign in the Midwest, knocking on 200,000 doors, sending 300,000 texts and making about a million phone calls in asking people to vote for Democratic candidates. At the banquet, Mona Shand was presented with the annual John D. Donohue Citizenship Award, named after the late former member of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Shand is the Livingston County Field Representative for Congresswoman Slotkin,(TT)