New Skilled Trades School Coming To Jackson County Airport

August 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An area lawmaker has secured funding for an aircraft maintenance technician training school at Jackson County Airport – Reynolds Field.



Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz secured $300,000 in the new state budget to help establish the new training school - creating new career opportunities for local students while helping meet a growing demand for skilled aviation workers.



The funding was included in the state budget recently signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



Schmaltz worked alongside airport officials to advocate for the investment, which will help launch a federally certified aviation maintenance technician school on airport grounds. The program will provide students with hands-on training for careers in one of the nation’s fastest-growing skilled trades while strengthening Jackson County’s workforce and economy.



Schmaltz said “Michigan needs more opportunities that connect students directly with good-paying careers, and that’s exactly what this program will do. Young people in Jackson County will have the chance to earn industry certifications, obtain a professional license, and begin a rewarding career in aviation without leaving their community. This is an investment in our students, our workforce and our future.”



The school is expected to offer tuition-free training for high school juniors and seniors, allowing students to complete the coursework required to become licensed aircraft maintenance technicians by the time they graduate. The program also will be available to recent graduates and adult learners at a reduced cost.



According to industry projections, the United States faces a growing shortage of aircraft maintenance technicians in the coming years. Local leaders believe the Jackson program will help meet that need while providing residents with direct access to high-demand, high-wage careers. Starting salaries for licensed aircraft maintenance technicians are expected to be around $70,000 annually.



The state funding will primarily help purchase specialized equipment required to meet Federal Aviation Administration certification standards. Airport officials have already begun assembling resources for the school, including securing aircraft and other equipment for training purposes. The airport will provide the facility, while the school will operate as an independent nonprofit overseen by a board of directors.



Schmaltz said “One of the most exciting parts of this project is that it’s designed to be sustainable for the long term. This initial investment will help get the school off the ground, but the goal is to create a program that continues serving students and employers for years to come. It’s a smart use of taxpayer dollars that will create lasting opportunities right here in Jackson County.”



The program is expected to begin operations in 2027 with an initial class of approximately 30 students per year and the ability to expand as demand grows.



Schmaltz added “This is exactly the kind of investment we should be making - creating opportunities for young people, strengthening our workforce, and helping employers fill critical jobs. I’m proud to have worked with local leaders to secure this funding and turn this vision into reality.”



Photos: Jackson County Airport