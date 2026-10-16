Six Mile Resurfacing Starts Saturday

October 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project is getting underway this weekend in Salem Township.



A contractor will be working under a permit to mill/remove asphalt and pave Six Mile between Currie Road and Salem Road.



Work was scheduled to begin Friday but has been moved out to start this Saturday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Six Mile will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane closures under a flagging operation.



The permit work is expected to take approximately two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.