Busy Intersection To Be Converted To 4-Way Stop

May 11, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A safety improvement project kicks off Monday in Salem Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission is improving safety at the intersection of Six Mile Road and Currie Road. Starting on Monday, work will begin to convert that intersection to an all-way stop, also known as a four-way stop.



Currently, the intersection is a two-way stop with Six Mile Road traffic having the right-of-way.



As for the change, the Road Commission says evaluation of the intersection determined that warrants were met for a multi-way stop based on the Michigan Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.



Weather permitting, the conversion will be implemented this coming week. Warning signs have been installed in advance of the new stop signs to alert motorists of the change.



Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the intersection once the change has been implemented.



Pictured: Current condition of the intersection of Six Mile and Currie Roads that will be changed to an all-way stop.