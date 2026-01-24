Six Injured When Man Drives Car Into Detroit Metro Airport Lobby

January 24, 2026

Associated Press / news@whmi.com



A car crashed through the entrance of the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Friday evening, striking a ticket counter and injuring six people, airport officials said.



The driver was taken into custody, the Wayne County Airport Authority said in a statement. The cause of the crash was not yet known, and airport police were investigating.



The WCAA Fire Department treated six people at the site.



Video linked below showed a blue, four-door sedan stopped, with its hood and truck popped open, in front of Delta Air Lines counters in what appeared to be a departure lobby.



Glass and other debris lay strewn on the ground at the entrance, and yellow police tape cordoned off the scene.



The driver's name was not immediately released.