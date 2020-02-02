Six-vehicle Crash at M-59 and Hacker Road Investigated

February 2, 2020

Several people sustained minor injuries as a result of a six-vehicle accident Saturday morning on M-59 at Hacker Road in Hartland Township.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, a 33-year-old Howell man was westbound on M-59, also known as Highland Road, when he failed to stop for a red traffic light at Hacker Road. The pickup truck he was driving struck an SUV driven by a 46-year-old Durand woman who was stopped on Hacker Road, facing north at the intersection. After hitting the SUV, the pickup crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided with four additional vehicles that were stopped on M-59 at the red light.



The accident resulted in several injuries, all very minor, to the occupants of the vehicles. The driver of the pickup truck who caused the accident was ticketed for careless driving and operating without insurance. The intersection was closed for about an hour while cleanup operations took place. Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS, the Howell Area Fire Department and Michigan State Police of the Brighton post. (TT)