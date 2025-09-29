Site Plan Application Approved for 'Cromaine Commons'

September 29, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Cromaine District Library received approval of its site plan application for “Cromaine Commons.”



The application was submitted to the Hartland Township Planning Commission on Sept. 25. “The planned improvements will enhance the space where Cromaine hosts numerous community events, programming and concerts, to be known as ‘Cromaine Commons.’”



The library says this is part of their 2024-2028 Strategic Plan by elevating outdoor spaces



“Fully funded and rooted in community collaboration, Cromaine Commons reimagines the Library’s south lawn as a vibrant ‘community square,’ designed to support year-round gathering, learning and celebration.”



Their press release said highlights of the project include:



- Open-sided pavilion (20x40 ft) for concerts, programs and events.



- Beautiful landscaping with canopy trees, shrubs and irrigated planting beds.



- Paver patios and sidewalk seating areas for reading, relaxing and small gatherings.



- Improved parking and sidewalk access.



- Decorative fencing and site lighting for a safe and welcoming feel.



“This project reflects what we heard loud and clear: our community values connection, enrichment and shared experiences,” Library Director Sarah Neidert said. “We’re honored to begin this next chapter in the Village of Hartland.”



Cromaine began getting feedback from the community in the fall of 2023 to learn what they wanted to see from the library. Nearly 1,200 people shared ideas, with a big focus on more outdoor, flexible and family-friendly space.



An open bid process for the work will take place next. The target completion date is summer 2026. Updates will be shared through their website and on social media.