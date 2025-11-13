Sinkholes Partially Close Southfield Freeway Ramps To Eastbound EB I-96

November 13, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Southfield Freeway ramps to eastbound I-96 local lanes are closed indefinitely due to some sinkholes.



The beginning of two separate sinkholes were discovered near one another in the two right lanes of the “local” lane entrance ramps from M-39 to eastbound I-96 on Monday. Crews blocked the area to prevent damage to vehicles and further deterioration of the roadway.



The northbound and southbound M-39 ramps to eastbound I-96 were also partially closed as traffic entering from M-39 to eastbound I-96 would drive over the affected area.



Traffic on the eastbound side of the freeway is unaffected. This only applies to the on-coming ramp traffic.





Northbound M-39 ramps to I-96:



-Northbound M-39 to eastbound I-96 is closed.

-Northbound M-39 to westbound I-96 is open. Westbound traffic can exit at US-24 (Telegraph Road) or other exits and then turn around to use eastbound I-96, which is unaffected.





Southbound M-39 ramps to I-96:



-Southbound M-39 to eastbound I-96 “local lanes” is closed.

-Southbound M-39 to eastbound I-96 “express lanes” is open.

-“Express” traffic will find the first available exit to be M-8/Davison.





MDOT said the sinkholes, which are not obvious in appearance, cover two lanes and a shoulder. They expanded to an estimated size of 40 feet by 40 feet by 50 feet and has sunk about 3 feet at the lowest point. The cause of the sinkhole is due to a 6-foot drainage pipe break, which is 45 feet below the roadway that normally carries water away from the road to a nearby pump station.

Currently, crews are working to remove road debris from inside the drainage pipe before being able to investigate what repairs are needed. Once a determination is made, then work will begin on the pipe repairs followed by the road repairs.



MDOT advises the timeframe of the work is unknown, depending on the specific repairs needed and weather conditions.