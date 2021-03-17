Single Vehicle Accident Claims Life Of South Lyon Man

March 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A South Lyon man has passed away following a single-vehicle accident in Lyon Township.



Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township Substation responded to an incident that happened just after 3pm on Monday on Silver Lake Road, near Dixboro Road. An 81-year-old male from South Lyon had been operating a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox eastbound on the curved portion of Silver Lake Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.



According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was alert at the scene and told deputies that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. Paramedics from Huron Valley Ambulance transported the driver to Ascension Providence Park Hospital in Novi where he was listed in stable condition. Two hours later, deputies were notified that the man had succumbed to his injuries.



The driver had been wearing his seatbelt and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.



The incident remains under investigation with assistance from the OSCO Crash Reconstruction Unit.