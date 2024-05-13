Pilot Escapes Serious Injury in Novi Plane Crash

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The pilot of single-engine plane suffered minor injuries when the plane he was flying crashed in a field. The Novi Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the scene as a result of the accident which occurred Sunday at 6:45 pm in the 8-Mile-Road area, west of I-275.



The pilot, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The plane was demolished as a result of the crash, with one of the wings ending up wrapped around a tree.



The pilot was the lone occupant of the plane and no one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation.