Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


A travel advisory issued in Green Oak Township this week.

MDOT advises that Silver Lake Road will be closed in each direction under US-23 for rebuilding.

That closure will be in effect from 6am this Tuesday through 5pm Thursday, May 7th.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Exit 54 to M-36, eastbound M-36, and northbound US-23 back to eastbound Silver Lake Road.

Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound US-23, Exit 58 to Lee Road, westbound Lee Road, and southbound US-23 back to westbound Silver Lake Road.

All exit/entrance ramps to US-23 will remain open.


Separately in Green Oak Township starting Monday, April 27th through October - Whitmore Lake Road will be southbound only (no northbound traffic) between Silver Lake Road to south of Maltby Road. Northbound vehicles will need to follow the posted detour signage.