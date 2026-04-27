Silver Lake Road Closed Under US-23 In Starting Tuesday

April 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A travel advisory issued in Green Oak Township this week.



MDOT advises that Silver Lake Road will be closed in each direction under US-23 for rebuilding.



That closure will be in effect from 6am this Tuesday through 5pm Thursday, May 7th.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, Exit 54 to M-36, eastbound M-36, and northbound US-23 back to eastbound Silver Lake Road.



Westbound traffic will be detoured northbound US-23, Exit 58 to Lee Road, westbound Lee Road, and southbound US-23 back to westbound Silver Lake Road.



All exit/entrance ramps to US-23 will remain open.





Separately in Green Oak Township starting Monday, April 27th through October - Whitmore Lake Road will be southbound only (no northbound traffic) between Silver Lake Road to south of Maltby Road. Northbound vehicles will need to follow the posted detour signage.