Silver Lake Road Bridge To Close For Upgrades

November 17, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lengthy bridge closure in Green Oak Township will result in detours and likely cause some headaches for those traveling in Green Oak Township.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the Silver Lake Road bridge between Fieldcrest Road and Evergreen Road will be closed starting Monday, November 30th. The Closure will be in place until approximately Tuesday, December 22nd. The project involves replacing the bridge barrier railing and guardrail upgrades. The Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as the bridge will be closed to all thru traffic.



A detour route will be posted and notification signs will be posted prior to the closure.