Silver Lake Road Bridge Project Complete

December 9, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A bridge upgrade project in Green Oak Township that resulted in detours for motorists is complete.



The Livingston County Road Commission announced that the Silver Lake Road bridge barrier replacement project is complete. Silver Lake Road between Evergreen Road and Fieldcrest Road is now open. The Commission thanked the public for their patience during the important bridge upgrade.



The bridge has been closed to all thru traffic since November 30th. It appears the project was completed ahead of schedule, as the initial advisory had estimated the closure to be in place until approximately Tuesday, December 22nd. The project involved replacing the bridge barrier railing and guardrail upgrades.