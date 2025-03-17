Sidewalks to Be Upgraded Near Brighton High School

March 17, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton has received a $200,000 grant which will be used to upgrade the sidewalks on 7th St. to Americans with Disabilities Act standards.



Meeting last Tuesday, council unanimously voted to accept the grant, which the city successfully applied for through the State of Michigan Shared Streets and Spaces program administered by MDOT. The grant does not require a local match.



The reason the city applied for the grant is that 7th St. is utilized by many Brighton High School students who walk to school. Additionally, it’s used as a parade route and is a connector route between special downtown events and parking at the high school. City Manager Gretchen Gomolka told council that although there are sidewalks on both sides of the street, they are narrow, not in good condition, and not ADA-compliant.



The grant is worded “not to exceed $200,000” - meaning if the project cost were to go above that figure the city would be liable for any cost overruns. The grant does not include the cost of design, engineering or property acquisition. Balancing that, the project does not involve any design costs, no land acquisition is needed and engineering costs are projected to be minimal.



In her report to council, Gomolka said, in her words, "After the project has gone out to bid, staff will bring any votes on engineering along with the project bid to the City Council for approval.” She said that if the bids come in higher than expected, council can determine at that time whether to proceed with the project. Mayor Kristoffer Tobbe added that nighttime illumination on 7th is not the best and said the city would also explore additional street lighting.