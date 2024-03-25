Sidewalk Gap Project Continues in Brighton

March 25, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton's contractor is moving forward with the installation of new sidewalks.



Brighton's "Sidewalk Gap Project" continues on Monday, March 25 along Flint Road, Williamsen Drive, and Nelson Street. The project is expected to be finished mid-June.



While construction is underway, traffic interruptions and delays are likely.



Brighton received a $330,000 grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to fill in sidewalk gaps and lengthen walkways on a couple of downtown streets. And the city is chipping in $400,000 from a 2021 bond as the local match.



Brighton City Manager Gretchen Gomolka has said closing the gaps is a priority for safety reasons because without them, pedestrians are forced to walk in the street or on people’s lawns. On many occasions, parents with strollers and small children, have been seen walking on the side of the road on Nelson, Williamsen and the part of Flint Road without a sidewalk.



The project also aligns with the city’s philosophy of having a pedestrian-friendly community with safe, non-motorized access to downtown.



More information regarding ongoing construction in the Brighton area is included in the provided link.