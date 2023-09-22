Sidecar Social District Officially Opens Tonight in South Lyon

September 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The South Lyon Downtown Development Authority will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick-off the grand opening of the city's new "Sidecar" Social District.



A ribbon cutting and grand opening event will take place in the parking lot of the downtown Farmers' Market, located at 110 W. Liberty Street starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 22.



The public is welcome to attend.



The designated Social District, referred to as the Sidecar, was developed in early 2023 by members of the South Lyon DDA after obtaining input from various businesses in the downtown area. In June, South Lyon City Council voted to officially establish the Social District, which allows for alcohol consumption within designated boundaries downtown.



According to the South Lyon DDA, guests will notice signs going up downtown to show the exact borders of the Social District, which consists of the downtown core from N. Lafayette Street, starting at the South Lyon Hotel. The boundary extends to W. McHattie Street near Heinanen Engineering. There’s also small portion of 10 Mile between Wells Street and Lafayette that is included within the boundary near Dua Vino and Lake Street Tavern.



The Social District is open 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.



South Lyon is known for the famous South Lyon Hotel, The Corner Social, Dua Vino, Twisted Cork Winery, Lake Street Tavern, among other businesses within the Social District.



The grand opening event takes place one week ahead of the South Lyon Area Pumpkinfest, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st.



In Livingston County, the Howell Social District launched in June 2021. Overall, it has been well-received by Howell community members and businesses, especially during busy events like the Michigan Challenge Balloonfest and Howell Melon Festival.



A link to the South Lyon Pumpkinfest's webpage can be found below. A link to the South Lyon DDA's Facebook page is also provided.