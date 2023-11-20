Shoulder Maintenance Work In Dexter Area Could Cause Delays

November 20, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Traffic delays with some maintenance work is possible in the City of Dexter and Scio Township this week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin shoulder maintenance work at the intersection of Dexter-Chelsea Road and Island Lake Road in the City of Dexter/ Scio Township today.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions. The Road Commission encourages motorists, emergency services, and others to use an alternate route.



The roadwork is expected to take three days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.