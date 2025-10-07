Shoppers Head to Genoa Twp. Hobby Lobby for Holiday Deals

October 7, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The much-anticipated location opened Monday.



The new arts and crafts store is located in the old Carson's store in the Grand River Plaza, located at 3599 Grand River Ave.



One shopper told WHMI it's "very excited" to have another location in the area. She said it's bigger than the Novi store.



Hobby Lobby currently has 50% off Christmas items and 40% off fall decor, among other deals.



Shoppers can also visit other locations, including Novi, White Lake and Canton.



(photo credit: Nik Rajkovic)