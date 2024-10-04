Shoppers Can Show Love to Their Favorite Local Businesses During This Weekend's Buy Nearby Weekend

October 4, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Retailers Association is asking shoppers to join them in celebrating the 11th annual Buy Nearby Weekend this weekend and "support your Michigan Main Street."



“We’re challenging Michiganders to shift just one in 10 of their out-of-state purchases to a Michigan-based retailer,” MRA Vice President of Communications Vic Veda said. “With this one change, our economy would see a $1.5 billion boost and we would add more than 15,000 jobs across the state. Commit to this one small change and encourage your friends and family to do the same. Every time you take the opportunity to support Michigan-based retail, you make a difference in your community.”



There are a couple ways to participate in the weekend. Shoppers can buy from local businesses both in-store and online. The MRA said posting purchases with the hashtag #buynearbymi will also help by showing off the products available around Michigan.



The Buy Nearby Guy, the mascot for the weekend, will be in Lansing, Jackson, Ann Arbor and Detroit on Friday, the MRA said.



The initiative isn’t just about buying new items. Michigan retailers employ over 919,000 workers around the state, the MRA said.



This year's Buy Nearby Weekend runs from Oct. 4-6.



A list of participating businesses can be found on their website at www.buynearbymi.com.