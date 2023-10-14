Shop the Fall Book Sale at Brighton District Library

October 14, 2023

April O'Neil/ news@WHMI.com



The Brighton District Library will hold their Fall Book Sale starting on Tuesday, October 24th and continuing through Sunday, October 29th.



Guests of all ages are encouraged to check out the library's large collection of books, DVDs, audiobooks, and CDS, that will be on sale for as low as 50 cents each.



Members of the Friends of the Brighton District Library will have first access to the Book Sale on Tuesday, October 24 from 4pm-7pm. Memberships will be available at the door

for those wishing to search the stacks early.



The sale takes place for the public on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26 from 10am-7pm; Friday, October 27, from 10am-5pm; Saturday, October 28 ($5 Bag Day) from 10am-5pm; and Sunday, October 29 (Free Day) from 1pm-3pm.



“The huge A/B Room in the Library will be filled with wonderful books, CDs, DVDs, and the ever-popular audiobooks at the Fall Book Sale. These sales are ‘feel good’ events. Come to the sale and you’ll feel good too,” said Marsha Luetjen, President of the Friends of the Brighton District Library.



The Friends of Brighton District Library is a nonprofit organization that hosts events in an effort to raise funds for the library. Funds from the nonprofit’s memberships, book sales, and special events go toward programming, equipment, and services for all Brighton community members. Some past and current achievements include support of the Summer Reading Program, Livingston Reads, “One Book, One Community” events, and Jingle Jubilee.



The Brighton District Library is located at 100 Library Drive, Brighton, MI 48116.



For additional information about the sale or the Friends, visit the provided link.