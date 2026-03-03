Shelter-In-Place Order For Shiawassee County

March 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





**Shelter In Place** Warning Issued For Shiawassee County:



Per Shiawassee County Homeland Security and Emergency Management:



“The Michigan State Police are requesting that residents in the area of Woods and Field, 2450 Krause Road, shelter in place until further notice due to a barricaded gunman in the park. We will pass along additional information as it becomes available”.



Those in the area are instructed to “Shelter in Place” immediately – “go indoors, stay away from windows, lock doors, and remain alert. Avoid the area so responders can work”.



The MSP 3rd District reported the following:



“There is currently a large police presence at a residence in the 2400 block of Krouse Road in Owosso Township, Shiawassee County. Earlier this evening MSP Flint Post troopers responded to the home after a 911 caller reported a domestic assault involving a weapon. All occupants were able to safely leave the home, except the suspect, who has refused to comply with lawful orders to exit. The suspect remains barricaded inside. The MSP Emergency Support Team is now at the scene and working to safely take the suspect into custody. Please avoid the area, if possible. Residents of the Woods and Fields Mobile Home community are being asked to shelter in place. Updates will be posted here as they become available”.



Updates available in the provided links as they become available.